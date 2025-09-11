Author Dan Brown's Net Worth Continues to Grow Thanks to New Book and Television Releases The author behind 'The Da Vinci Code' has worked on his Robert Langdon series for more than two decades. By Diego Peralta Published Sept. 11 2025, 5:54 p.m. ET Source: YouTube/ @Good Morning America

Before the internet and streaming services took over the media landscape, book authors were able to build franchises valued at millions of dollars. Whenever a fiction novel was successful, studios saw the potential to turn the literary work of someone into several movies and television series. Some of these franchises included Harry Potter and Game of Thrones, valuable series of books that eventually became billion-dollar goldmines for Warner Bros.

An unexpected addition to the list was the work of Dan Brown. The writer behind The Da Vinci Code and The Lost Symbol found a way to turn his mystery books into a successful collection of movies and shows. What is Dan's net worth? Here's what we know about the wealth generated by some of the most acclaimed historical fiction stories of all time.

What is Dan Brown's net worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Dan Brown holds a net worth of $160 million. The number was calculated taking into account the millions of units sold by Dan, as well as the success of the Hollywood movies that were based on his stories. According to Variety, Columbia Pictures paid millions of dollars in order to grab the film rights for The Da Vinci Code. Hollywood studios quickly became interested in turning the book into a box office hit.

Dan Brown Author Net worth: $160 million Dan Brown is the popular author behind books such as 'The Da Vinci Code' and 'Angels and Demons'. His novels have been adapted into multiple movies and television series, consolidating him as a pop culture icon. With more than twenty years of experience, Dan has mastered his craft through the Robert Langdon series. Birthname: Daniel Gerhard Brown Birthplace: Exeter, New Hampshire Birth date: June 22, 1964

Even if Dan's work hadn't become a collection of major Hollywood productions, his book sales alone would be enough to explain why his net worth is so high. The Independent reports that more than 80 million copies of The Da Vinci Code were sold in the years since the novel was first published. The other books published by Dan elevated the profits for the author even more, putting him in the same conversation as Stephen King and George R.R. Martin.

Robert Langdon raised the stakes for Dan Brown.

There's a reason why audiences couldn't get enough of Dan's novels. Robert Langdon was the protagonist of some of these books. The character was introduced in the novels as an intelligent college professor who had eidetic memory. Robert was eventually recruited by the European Organization for Nuclear Research to investigate a crime related to the Illuminati. The protagonist's quest eventually took him to uncover hidden conspiracies in unexpected places.

Robert Langdon proceeded to become an emblematic investigator in pop culture, thanks in part to Sony's decision to cast Tom Hanks in the role. The Forrest Gump artist took on the challenge of becoming Dan's academic genius for the big screen. Tom reprised the role in both Angels and Demons and Inferno, the sequels that were also based on Dan's work. The popularity of the movies boosted the sales of the novels.