Dan Schneider's Wife Is a Successful Author and Influencer

Television producer Dan Schneider is allegedly a pretty slimy dude and we're not just referring to the fact that he used to be the golden boy of Nickelodeon. He created hit shows like The Amanda Show starring Amanda Bynes, Zoey 101, and iCarly. It's safe to say that Nickelodeon wouldn't have been such a juggernaut in the late 1990s and early 2000s without Schneider's numerous contributions. Unfortunately he allegedly brought more tragedy than comedy to the sets of these popular shows.

In March 2024, Investigation Discovery released a docuseries detailing allegations of hyper-sexual behavior as well as rampant misogyny by Schneider while he was cranking out Nickelodeon's best shows. Schneider has since come forward and issued an apology after watching the disturbing series. That hasn't satisfied curious watchers who want to know more about the hit maker and, in particular, anything about his personal life. Is Dan Scheider married? Yes, to a Hungry Girl.

Dan Schneider is married to a successful cookbook author and influencer.

According to the Los Angeles Times, Schneider is married to Lisa Lillien, the woman behind the Hungry Girl brand. The titular Hungry Girl is described as that "bouncy cartoon character that dispenses calorie-saving recipes, health and diet tips and tell-it-like-it-is product reviews in a daily e-mail blast," but that was back in 2014. Since then, Lillien has authored 14 recipe books under the Hungry Girl label. She also had a television show of the same name on the Food Network.

Like many people, some might say too many, Lillien pivoted to podcasting. To no one's surprise, the podcast is also called Hungry Girl: Chew the Right Thing! and features hauls from places like Target and Costco as well as interviews and helpful food tips. It should be noted that Lillien is "not a nutritionist. She's just hungry," per her website. Speaking of the Hungry Girl website, it's a good source for recipe ideas but she does do things like offer weight-loss tricks which can be, well, tricky.

Does Dan Schneider have kids? No, but he does have a dog.

Schneider and Lillien do not have children, but the couple does share a dog. An adorable profile about Lolly dropped on People in September 2017 because word had gotten out about the poodle mix's prolific Facebook page. As of this writing, the most recent update was posted Feb. 10, 2024. Apparently Lolly was celebrating her birthday, which consisted of an hourlong ride around their neighborhood wherein she got some decent sniffing in. This was followed by a relaxing nap on her dog bed.