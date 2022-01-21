Dana Patrick Has Lived a Private Life Since Appearing in Meat Loaf's 1993 Music Video

In a July 2014 interview with Noblemania, Dana said that she lived in L.A. and was a photographer and a dog mom. Although the website she gave is no longer up, it's possible that she's still in the business. There's another website for someone of the same name in the same industry who's worked recently.

Although Dana was a model, her IMDb did say that she took on a few small acting roles in the '90s. She appeared in shows like Seinfeld, Good vs. Evil, and Two Guys, a Girl, and a Pizza Place.