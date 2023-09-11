Home > Viral News > Influencers > TikTok A Dancing Dad Is Going Viral on TikTok for His Routine School Pickup Dances A dad is going viral on TikTok for embarrassing his daughter every day with a different dance during their regular school pickup. Meet Jevin Smith. By Joseph Allen Sep. 11 2023, Published 12:09 p.m. ET Source: TikTok/@wealthyjev

The Gist: Jevin Smith dances for his daughter, Jayna, once a month during school pickup in Los Angeles.

Jayna was initially mortified by her father, but has since come to love the tradition.

Videos of Jevin dancing are now going viral across social media.

Many parents relish the opportunity to make their children cringe, but few have turned it into an artform with quite the same relish as Jevin Smith. Jevin has gone viral for his dance moves as he waits to pick up his daughter Jayna from her Los Angeles area high school.

Now that Jevin's moves have brought him a broader audience thanks to TikTok, many are wondering how the two of them feel about their newly acquired fame, and about the dance moves themselves.

Who is the dad dancing on TikTok?

Jevin most recently shared a compilation of his greatest hits, so to speak, including a snippet of him dancing to "2 Legit 2 Quit" by MC Hammer, complete with gold parachute pants and all the moves from the original music video. Jayna looks both mortified and amused by her father's display, although she ultimately decides to walk around him as he shows off his moves.

In another clip, Jevin dances to "I Feel For You" by Chaka Khan, and in another, he raps along to "It Was a Good Day" by Ice Cube. Jevin is always careful to dress up in clothes inspired by the artist he's covering. It's a tradition that stretches all the way back to Jayna's sophomore year, which was when Jevin first started to plan his elaborate displays as he was preparing to pick his daughter up from school.

Jevin picks Jayna up from school every day, but he only dances once a month, and Jayna never knows when he's going to show up in full costume. Jayna also said that her dad has gotten good at understanding her daughter's facial cues. When she's having a hard day, he tones down the dancing, or even cuts it off completely and returns to the car, according to an interview with Today.

Who is Jevin Smith?

The dancing dad at the center of this viral trend, Jevin is a father of four, and is also a DJ, which is part of the reason he's able to call upon such a broad repertoire of music. Jevin's antics initially embarrassed his daughter, but Jayna said that she has come to embrace her father's virality.

“In the beginning, when he first started doing it, I was like, this is unbearable. Imagine watching your father get out of the car and start dancing,” Jayna, who is currently a senior, told Today. “Now I think it’s hilarious. There’s never a time when I’m upset. He’s like a celebrity at school now. Everyone loves his TikTok."