Comedian Dane Cook Has a History of Dating Fellow Celebs — Here's a Look Back at His Relationships

By now, Dane's relationship with Pilates instructor Kelsi Taylor is infamous across the internet for their large age gap and the fact they began dating when Kelsi was just 18 years old. The pair got engaged in July 2022, and Dane told People magazine, "I was asking my best friend, the woman who I've shared some of the greatest times of my life with, to marry me so we can start the next chapter our of lives together. I was also thinking of how absolutely stunning she looked."