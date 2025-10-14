D'Angelo and Angie Stone's Relationship Was Romantic but Controversial D'Angelo and Angie raised eyebrows when they started dating. By Ivy Griffith Published Oct. 14 2025, 5:16 p.m. ET Source: MEGA, YouTube / @Nelson George

When love sparks between two stars, people always have opinions. Sometimes those opinions are favorable, and sometimes they're not so favorable. And sometimes, people love the couple but hate the circumstances. This may be an apt way to describe the love affair between R&B star D'Angelo and singer Angie Stone.

The two had a whirlwind romantic relationship that charmed many, but not everyone. One glaring detail about the start of their relationship made their love a little controversial. Here's a look back at their relationship timeline and why people raise eyebrows when they look back at the music stars' love.

Here's a look at D'Angelo and Angie Stone's relationship timeline.

It wasn't the fabric of D'Angelo and Angie's relationship that raised so many eyebrows; it was their ages. When they first started dating, Angie was 30, and D'Angelo was just 19 years old. In an interview with Essence, Angie would later look back and muse, “When I was dating him, he wore glasses, had short hair, and his pants were hanging down to his butt. He was just a 19-year-old kid with big shorts, and nobody cared, and no one saw his beauty but me.”

However, she noted that, "the criticism that D’Angelo and I received about our relationship only began once he became successful." According to USA Today, the two started dating sometime in the mid-'90s, and they were together for years. They split in 1999, the year when D'Angelo was turning 25 and Stone was turning 38.

They partnered for several songs, as well as their most lasting collaboration: their son, Michael Archer II, whom they welcomed together in 1997. Michael is now a recording artist, following in the famous footsteps of his parents.

Angie and D'Angelo died in the same year.

As much as their lives were in parallel, even long after they broke up, D'Angelo and Angie were also tied together in death. Angie died in February 2025 after a rollover crash. According to USA Today, Angie was traveling by van with several members of her band when the accident occurred.

Her son Michael, as well as her daughter Diamond from another relationship, released a statement on her passing, per the outlet: "Never in a million years did we ever expect to get this horrible news. Our mom is and will always be our everything. We are still trying to process and are completely heartbroken." Heartbreakingly, Michael would suffer another devastating blow in October 2025 when his father, D'Angelo, passed away at the age of 51.

