'Below Deck' Star Dani Soares Is Ready to Put Down Roots in Australia

The 33-year-old shared the news of her pregnancy on Instagram, revealing her baby bump along with the caption, “It's just you and I little baby.” Since the announcement that Dani is expecting, rumors have been swirling as to who the baby’s father could be. So far, Dani has remained tight-lipped.

Some suspect it could be her Below Deck costar, Jean-Luc Cerza Lanaux, with whom she had a “boatmance” during filming. “When we were playing Truth or Dare and he said that he fancied me,” she revealed during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live , “I don’t know, it just made me look at him differently.”

To add even more drama to the situation, a Bravo gossip Instagram account, Bravo and Cocktails, posted an unverified claim supposedly confirming that Jean-Luc is the father but wants no involvement with the baby.

The submission reads, “Ahhhhhh someone posted in a group on Facebook that Dani on Below Deck Sailing is knocked up by Jean-Luc and he wants nothing to do with the baby. They gave 0 evidence so I have no clue if it's true, but I figured as you know all, you would be the place to turn [to] if there was some evidence hanging around.”

