You May Not Know This, but Daniel Radcliffe Has a Movement Disorder

By Jennifer Farrington Published May 12 2025, 4:31 p.m. ET

You wouldn’t know it just by looking at him, but Harry Potter star Daniel Radcliffe has a movement disorder that once made it, and possibly still makes it, hard for him to even tie his own shoes.

Daniel has been living with a developmental coordination disorder (DCD) since at least 2008, according to the Daily Mail — probably even earlier. But he’s never shared exactly when he was diagnosed or how doctors caught wind of it. So, what exactly is the condition that’s been challenging The Boy Who Lived all these years? We've got the scoop.

What movement disorder does Daniel Radcliffe suffer from?

Daniel Radcliffe suffers from dyspraxia, a neurodevelopmental condition that typically starts in childhood and carries into adulthood, as there’s currently no cure, per the Cleveland Clinic. Dyspraxia affects a person’s motor skills and coordination, making everyday tasks like tying shoes or writing particularly challenging.

Some people call it a clumsiness disorder, though that term should really be avoided, as it can be misinterpreted to mean something negative, per "Dyspraxia or Developmental Coordination Disorder? Unravelling the Enigma," an article published in the National Library of Medicine.

As with many disorders, dyspraxia exists on a spectrum. In Daniel’s case, the condition is considered quite mild. "He shows no sign of it at all," neurologist Dr. David Younger of the New York University Medical School told the Daily Mail in 2008.

A spokesperson for Daniel also confirmed to the outlet: "Yes, Dan Radcliffe does have dyspraxia. This is something he has never hidden. Thankfully, his condition is very mild and at worst manifests itself in an inability to tie his shoelaces and bad handwriting."

But the condition can be more severe. Dyspraxia can seriously impact physical abilities, making it difficult for someone to ride a bike or even undo a button. It’s also more common in males than females and affects about 6 percent of school-aged children. While there’s no known direct cause of dyspraxia, researchers believe factors like low birth weight or being born prematurely can increase a person’s chances of being diagnosed with the condition.

Some claim Daniel Radcliffe can’t manage tasks alone, but that doesn’t appear true.

Although Daniel’s rep confirmed years ago that his movement disorder can affect tasks like tying his shoes, the 35-year-old actor seems to be doing just fine these days. In April 2025, an Instagram user who goes by @mattujmusic posted a bunch of chopped-up clips of Daniel over the years, claiming his condition has worsened so much that he now needs an assistant to tie his shoes. The video even alleges that "his hands shake so badly he can't even sign his name."