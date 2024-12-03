Home > Entertainment > Harry Potter The Bulk of Rupert Grint's Net Worth Comes from His 'Harry Potter' Earnings Rupert Grint is going to need more than a wand to magic himself out of the tax bill he was ordered to pay in 2024. By Jennifer Farrington Published Dec. 3 2024, 9:34 a.m. ET Source: Mega

It's hard to picture the iconic Harry Potter cast outside the wizarding world, isn't it? While Harry (Daniel Radcliffe), Hermione Granger (Emma Watson), and Ron Weasley (Rupert Grint) became the faces of a generation-defining franchise, the actors behind these beloved characters have each carved out impressive careers in the entertainment industry.

Article continues below advertisement

Rupert, in particular, has built a remarkable net worth, though it’s clear that much of his fortune comes from his unforgettable role as Ron — the lovable, clumsy redhead who is secretly crushing on Hermione. But just how wealthy is Rupert these days? Let’s dive into the details of his net worth and take a peek into his tax situation.

What is Rupert Grint's net worth?

Source: Mega

Rupert's net worth is estimated at $50 million as of 2024, according to Celebrity Net Worth, with his total payout from the Harry Potter franchise exceeding $34 million. He reportedly earned a total of $30 million alone for Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 1 and Part 2 and $4 million for Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix.

Article continues below advertisement

For the earlier films — Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone, Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets, and Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban — Rupert's payout was around $125,000 per film, adding up to $375,000 for those three projects. These figures are detailed in his IMDb bio.

Rupert Grint Actor Net worth: $50 million English actor Rupert Grint, whose full name is Rupert Alexander Lloyd Grint, skyrocketed to fame as Ron Weasley in all eight Harry Potter films. While the bulk of his wealth undoubtedly comes from the wizarding world, Rupert has also showcased his talent in other notable projects. His standout roles include Moonwalkers (2015) and, more recently, the thriller Knock at the Cabin (2023). Birthdate: Aug. 24, 1988 Birthplace: Harlow, Essex, England Siblings: One brother, three sisters Education: Rupert did not go to college so that he could focus on his acting career. Spouse: Georgia Groome (m. 2001-present) Kids: One child, a daughter named Wednesday G. Grint

Article continues below advertisement

Rupert Grint lost a tax case in 2024, though the payout will hardly impact his net worth.

Rupert may have amassed a fortune from his acting gigs (thank you, Harry Potter!), but he faced a significant tax bill in November 2024 after losing a case against the U.K.'s tax authorities, per AP News. His Majesty's Revenue and Customs (HMRC), the U.K.'s tax agency, accused Rupert of incorrectly classifying residuals from the Harry Potter films — like DVD sales and streaming rights — "as capital assets instead of income, which is taxed at a much higher rate."

Article continues below advertisement