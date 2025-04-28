How Many Kids Does Rupert Grint Have? Inside His Family Dynamic Rupert Grint, along with Daniel Radcliffe and Emma Watson, became an international superstar when he landed a starring role in ‘Harry Potter.’ By Danielle Jennings Published April 28 2025, 10:36 a.m. ET Source: Mega

Many fans all over the world feel like they have a deep connection to the stars of the Harry Potter film franchise, as they have grown up with them. However, the children that they once were was long ago and now they have kids of their own, specifically star Rupert Grint.

Rupert, along with Daniel Radcliffe and Emma Watson, became an international superstar when he landed a starring role in the massively successful film franchise as Harry Potter’s friend, Ron Weasley.

Source: Mega

How many kids does Rupert Grint have?

In April 2025, Rupert officially became a father of two with the birth of his daughter, Goldie, whose birth he announced via Instagram on April 27. "Secret Child Slightly Revealed," he wrote in the caption of the post. "Introducing Goldie G. Grint. ⭐️ A 10/10 baby (so far)."

Rupert is also the father of 4-year-old daughter Wednesday, who was born in May 2020 with his long-time girlfriend, Georgia Groome. "Rupert Grint and Georgia Groome are delighted to confirm the birth of their baby girl," the couple confirmed in a statement to People following Wednesday's birth. "We would please ask that you respect their privacy at this very special time."

What has Rupert said about being a father?

In a 2021 interview with Glamour, he candidly discussed his life as a father and how it changed him. “I am still kind of coming to terms with what being a dad is, but I’m loving it. I’m absolutely loving it,” Rupert said of fatherhood. “It’s so much fun. I feel like I’ve changed as a person for sure. It kind of happened overnight, lifestyle-wise. I stopped smoking straight away. I’ve started sleeping so much better — I used to be a horrific insomniac, now I’m sleeping. It’s interesting, experiencing it all during a pandemic,” he continued.

“I think it’s made the whole experience even more intense and insular. It’s just been us, working it out in a house. I feel a lot more—I don't know, weirdly relaxed. It’s been a very calming process for me. Obviously there are days when she is FULL on. But there’s something really nice about the routine. It’s got me in a good place, I think,” Rupert added.

How long have Rupert and Georgia been together?

Rupert and Georgia have been dating since 2011, and largely keep their relationship relatively private. He gushed about his relationship with Georgia to Glamour, noting how their friendship was the source of their initial bond before things became romantic.

“It’s a very natural thing — we’re just best friends,” Rupert said. “We’re kind of the same person, we think the same way. That’s always made it work — that’s why it’s lasted. It’s hard to pinpoint exactly what it is, but it works and it’s great.”

Source: Mega