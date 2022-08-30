Is Daniel Sunjata Married? What to Know About the 'Echoes' Star
The new limited series Echoes on Netflix follows the story of two identical twin sisters named Leni and Gina. In this intense drama, the sisters make a drastic decision by choosing to swap lives. When one of the twins goes missing, the one who is left behind realizes she must deal with the dire consequences of their choice.
While there are many true-crime shows and movies being released on streaming networks now, Echoes is a work of fiction, with a cast of incredible actors bringing the intriguing story to life.
One of those actors happens to be Daniel Sunjata. Some of the other movies and TV shows you might recognize him from include Manifest, Graceland, Rescue Me, The Devil Wears Prada, and Grey’s Anatomy.
Fans, naturally, want to know: Is Daniel married to anyone? Here’s what we know.
Is Daniel Sunjata from 'Echoes' on Netflix married to anyone?
Although plenty of people are curious to know details about Daniel's relationships, it seems that the actor's love life remains a bit of a mystery. He also doesn’t have any known social media profiles, so if he were indeed involved someone, we wouldn't be able to tell by going to one of his pages.
Per Hollywood Mask, what we do know is that he was linked to Rosalba Sierra in the past.
The two were pictured together on the street and at events between 2006 and 2008, including the red carpet for his play Cyrano de Bergerac in 2007. Some photo agencies at that time referred to her as his girlfriend.
However, it's unclear whatever happened with their relationship.
What about Daniel Sunjata's on-screen relationship in 'Echoes' on Netflix?
Although we may not know much about Daniel's real-life romantic history, the character he plays on Echoes is certainly romantically involved with someone. Daniel plays Charlie, an intelligent, hardworking therapist with a calm attitude. He takes everything in stride by remaining level-headed in most circumstances.
Charlie is married to Gina, played by Michelle Monaghan. In the show, Charlie is passionately in love with Gina and would do just about anything for her.
Daniel Sunjata most likely won’t meet his future spouse on the set of any movies or TV shows.
Tons of actors and actresses in the Hollywood industry meet their significant others while filming different movies and TV shows. That was the case for Angelina Jolie with Brad Pitt, Ryan Reynolds with Blake Lively, and Mila Kunis with Ashton Kutcher.
Falling in love on set simply won’t be in the cards for someone like Daniel though, based on some things he revealed back in 2015.
During an interview with BuzzFeed, he was asked to choose "yay or nay" as to whether he'd ever date someone in the workplace. He responded by saying, “Nay. Dating in the workplace for me is a huge nay. I've had a personal rule about no romantic involvements with people that I work closely with ever since I was in grad school at NYU. Just always seemed like a bad idea — if it goes south, it affects the entire environment.”
If he still feels this way in 2022, it’s unlikely that any of his co-stars are on his mind romantically.