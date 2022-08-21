'Echoes' Actress Alise Willis on Season 1 Spoilers: "There's Some Drama That's Going to Pop Off" (EXCLUSIVE)

At the start of Echoes, Meg is just as blissfully unaware of the twins’ secrets as the rest of us.

“Without giving too much away, there’s some tension between [Meg] and Leni. And Gina is trying to figure out what's going on,” Alise teased. “She knows that something is up."

As the season progresses it becomes clear that the rift between Meg and her ex-BFF may be irreparable. This is especially true after the “big scene where Meg lets it all out.”