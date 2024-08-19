Home > Entertainment Danielle Fishel Opened up About Her "Technically Stage Zero" Breast Cancer Diagnosis The 'Boy Meets World' alum said her breast cancer was caught "very, very early." By Elizabeth Randolph Published Aug. 19 2024, 1:35 p.m. ET Source: Getty Images

Content Warning: This article discusses eating disorders. Actor Danielle Fishel recently opened up about a serious health update. The Boy Meets World alum revealed she is battling a diagnosis that has many of her longtime fans concerned.

Article continues below advertisement

On Aug. 19, 2024, Danielle appeared on an episode of the Boy Meets World rewatch podcast, Pod Meets World. During the episode, she shared with her co-hosts and former Boy Meets World co-stars Rider Strong and Will Friedle that she was diagnosed with ductal carcinoma in situ (DCIS), an early form of breast cancer. Here's what to know about her wellbeing.

Source: Getty Images

Article continues below advertisement

Danielle Fishel opened up about her health during an episode of her 'Boy Meets World' rewatch podcast.

Throughout her career, Danielle has been candid about issues regarding her health. Danielle discussed developing "disordered thoughts about food" and excessive exercise due to comments about her weight on Boy Meets World in another episode of Pod Meets World. She also mentioned how her weight gain during that time inspired an episode of the sitcom titled "She's Having My Baby Back Ribs."

Article continues below advertisement

Danielle said her breast cancer was caught "very, very early."

While discussing her breast cancer diagnosis, Danielle comforted her fans by telling them she was going to be OK. She said the cancer was in an early stage and that she would be having it removed and will have "some follow-up treatment." "It is very, very, very early," she confirmed. "It's technically stage zero. I was diagnosed with high-grade DCIS with micro invasion. And I'm going to be fine, I'm having surgery to remove it.”

Danielle also said she initially didn't want to share her diagnosis with the world but came to realize sharing could help other people. "The more people I talk to, the more people have their own experiences," she shared. Furthermore, she encouraged her listeners to adhere to their regularly scheduled appointments, noting that her early diagnosis was found from her attending her yearly mammogram. She then shared some of her projects have been put "on hold."