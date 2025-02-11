Dank Demoss Made Power Moves Before Her Lyft Controversy — Inside Her Net Worth Dank has plenty in the bank thanks to her musical and business pursuits. By Elizabeth Randolph Published Feb. 11 2025, 5:53 p.m. ET Source: Instagram/@dankdemoss

Detroit rapper Dank Demoss is going to make sure people know her name. The rising star has worked to amass 179,000 Instagram followers and counting, multiple music videos, and even a gig ghostwriting for, in her words, "some of your favorite artists." Unfortunately, Dank's rising music career has included unsolicited advice about her body, garnering extra yet unwarranted attention.

Despite Dank having more eyes on her for speaking out against injustice among plus-size people while also working on her own goals. Many of her career moves have become profitable and sustain her while she navigates the dog-eat-dog music world. So, what is Dank Demoss's net worth? Let's find out!

What is Dank Demoss's net worth?

As of this writing, Dank Demoss's net worth is unknown. However, the "Straight to It" performer has been on her grind since she started rapping in the 2010s. Dank went viral online in 2017 when she posted a nude photo of herself on Facebook. The image circulated online and was one of the many ways she has advocated for the plus-size and body-positive communities.

Dank continued being in the spotlight when she appeared on WeTV's Deb's House in 2024. However, she was eliminated from the competition when host and talent manager Deb Antney eliminated her out of concern for her health. Despite being eliminated from Deb's House, Dank has continued putting out music, including "Let You Go," and "I Miss You," which she released in 2025. The artist is also a boss behind the scenes.

Dank Demoss Rapper, Songwriter, CEO of Foe Shoe Doe Records Net worth: Unknown Dank Demoss is a rapper from Detroit, Mich. She garnered viral attention in January 2025 when she was refused a ride on Lyft because she was nearly 500 lbs. Birthplace: Detroit, Mich. Birth Name: Dajua Blanding

Dank inherited her father's Big Mixx record label, FOE Sho Doe Records, after he died of a heart attack in 2023. In addition to being the label's CEO, she has also shared with her fans that she has an OnlyFans account that earns her an undisclosed monthly amount. However, some of Dank's supporters think she could earn more money if she wins a lawsuit against Lyft. The rapper took legal action against the ride-share service after a driver refused to drive her in his car due to her weighing close to 500 lbs.

Dank Demoss caused social media chatter after appearing on 'The Breakfast Club.'

Dank's lawsuit against Lyft sparked controversy and social media debates. Many internet health professionals expressed concern over her weight and well-being, while others poked fun and made memes about her size. During the news of Dank suing Lyft, The Breakfast Club hosts Charlamagne Tha God, DJ Envy, and Jess Hilarious discussed the case on their show and eventually invited her on as a guest.

When she appeared on the show, Dank asked the hosts to accommodate her with a more comfortable chair. The hosts obliged, which the rapper appreciated. "This is what I’m talking about," Dank said before the interview began. "Good. This is accommodation.”

While Dank was comfortable enough to sit through the interview due to The Breakfast Club's accommodation, the hosts and the public criticized her need for assistance, suggesting it was her fault she was overweight. Despite the ongoing chatter, Dank had nothing but positive things to say about the interview.

"Charlemagne TOLD ME HE WANNA SEE MY WEIGHT GO DOWN AND MUSIC GO UP," she said in an Instagram post of the interview. "IMA DO JUST THAT I'M LITERALLY OTP WITH MY MOM BOUTTA CRY. I'M SO HAPPY, AND @breakfastclubam WAS SO NICE TO ME."

