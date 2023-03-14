Danny Lemoi, Influencer and 'Dirt Road Discussions' Creator, Has Died at 50

Known for his website Dirt Road Discussions and his promotions of using ivermectin as an alternative treatment, Danny Lemoi died living his life to the fullest at age 50. Unfortunately, due to his passing, it is now that alternative treatment that brings Danny's death into question.

It was recently confirmed by Mirror that multiple major health organizations had denounced the use of the drug against Covid-19. However, Danny has not let that stop him, writing on his about page "Ivermectin cures Covid, but I am determined to convince you that parasites cause 96% of every illness on the planet!"

Danny was 50 at the time of his death. Although he's claimed to have been in great health several times on his channel, there has been talk about what health issues may have caused his untimely passing.

Did Danny Lemoi's use of ivermectin cause his death?

Around 7am on March 3, the hugely popular ivermectin influencer Danny Lemoi posted this message to his 135,000 followers:



“HAPPY FRIDAY ALL YOU POISONOUS HORSE PASTE EATING SURVIVORS !!!”



Hours later he was dead...https://t.co/fYeKAhnlIJ — David Gilbert (@daithaigilbert) March 13, 2023 Source: @daithaigilbert/Twitter

Ivermectin is a drug that treats parasitic diseases. It's also a drug that the FDA says it's safe to "treat people with intestinal strongyloidiasis and onchocerciasis, two conditions caused by parasitic worms." It can also be dangerous, especially if used improperly. The question is, did Danny's use of ivermectin ultimately cause his death?

According to his Dirt Road Discussions channel, the medication itself did not cause his death, but instead, it was his enlarged heart. "Though it was obvious that Danny had the biggest heart, it was unbeknownst to him that his heart was quite literally overworking and overgrowing beyond its capacity — nearly doubled in size from what it should have been," his channel confirmed.

The drug Danny used can cause severe issues. However, Healthline, like most websites, talked about the importance of talking to a doctor before going on ivermectin so that the chance of that happening is slim to none. Although the outlet confirmed that a rapid heartbeat could be a symptom of ivermectin, The Missouri Poison center confirmed that overdoses could lead to heart problems.

Danny Lemoi's obituary did not go into detail about the cause his death.

Like many obituaries, Danny's obituary did not clearly state his cause of death. Instead, it states that he "passed away unexpectedly." However, it also states that "he was always willing to help people," which Danny was aiming to do with his promotions of ivermectin.

Other than the website, Danny was also a heavy equipment operator with the General Dynamics Electric Boat Division in Rhode Island. Known by his friends as "Big Dan" or "Uncle Buck," he leaves behind his parents, brother, and several other family members. Danny also had a sister Samantha, who has since also passed away.

Like Danny, several other people have made their beliefs on alternative medicine to the public well known. Actor Tom Cruise has voiced his opinions in the past on depression and antidepressants and called Brooke Shields "irresponsible" for taking them. Comedian Jim Carrey has faced backlash for his supporting the anti-vaccination movement as well.