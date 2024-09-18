Home > Television > Reality TV > The Circle 'The Circle' Fans Are Obsessed with Darian and Jadejha's Showmance (SPOILERS) Darian and Jadejha are the "king and queen" of 'The Circle' Season 7. By Allison DeGrushe Published Sept. 18 2024, 3:01 a.m. ET Source: Netflix

Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for Season 7 of The Circle. With a new season of The Circle comes a sizzling new showmance! For the Netflix reality show's seventh season, it looks like Darian Holt and Jadejha Edwards are totally smitten with each other, both in the game and off-screen.

The dynamic duo hit it off immediately, teaming up and promising to have each other's backs in the game. Their chemistry quickly turns flirtatious, sparking a lot of buzz among viewers. Now, everyone's eager to know: Are Darian and Jadejha dating in real life?

So, are Darian and Jadejha from 'The Circle' dating?

As of now, it's unclear whether Darian and Jadejha are officially dating in the real world. However, recent events have certainly sparked fan curiosity.

On Sept. 14, 2024, Caress from Season 6 shared a joint Instagram post featuring Darian and Jadejha celebrating the release of Season 7 at what looks like a lively club. The video starts with a woman holding up a sign that says, "Congrats Darian and Jadejha," before showing the two enjoying time with their friends.

To add fuel to the speculation, Darian and Jadejha have been quite flirty on Instagram. On September 15, Jadejha shared a few photos of herself and friends from a night out at The Savoy in Houston.

Darian couldn't resist commenting, "HEART EYES, HEART EYES, HEART EYES." Jadejha responded with two hand-over-mouth emojis, which have quite a few different interpretations. Some see it as a shy or blushing reaction, while others think it's a playful giggle. Either way, it definitely comes across as a flirty reply!

Darian and Jadejha are #CircleHusband and #CircleWife.

Since the start of The Circle, Darian and Jadejha, who proudly call themselves the "king and queen," have been deeply invested in each other. Playing as their true selves has only strengthened their connection and sparked genuine feelings between them.

When Darian first takes a look Jadejha's profile, he can't help but exclaim, "Ja-damn! She looks fine as hell. Oh my God. Jadejha, damn! Ooh, I love a beautiful Black woman, Circle." In a similar vein, Jadejha admits her heart races when she first sees Darian's profile, saying she feels an instant connection. By Episode 2, they're already joking about being "married" and eagerly pursuing each other.

Im so here for Jadejha and Darian Circle romance 😂 I really hope they connected after the show they are very perfect for each other — fuzz🦍 (@famousassfuzz) September 12, 2024

Jadejha even tells Darian that his invitation to chat made her day. His sweet response? "Well, I'm glad to have made your day. If you ever need a shoulder to lean on baby girl, you can lean on mine anytime." The middle school teacher further cements his role as Jadejha's "knight in shining armor" and "prince charming." Ugh, we love them so much!