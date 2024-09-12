Home > Television > Reality TV > The Circle Andy Glass's Metalcore Band Has a New Fanbase Thanks to Heather From 'The Circle' Season 7 Heather chose to catfish her 'The Circle' contestants as the rockstar. By Elizabeth Randolph Published Sept. 12 2024, 6:00 p.m. ET Source: Instagram/@heather.richh

Alert! A new season of The Circle is back on Netflix, which means more opportunities to hear Michelle Buteau bless us with her pithy one-liners as she observes the cast's shenanigans. Like previous seasons of The Circle, Season 7, some of the ten contestants chosen for the competition will play the game as themselves, while others are trying to trick their peers by catfishing as someone else.

Article continues below advertisement

Some players have chosen to play as their parents or siblings. However, for her season, The Circle contestant Heather Richardson chose a rock star with whom she has a steamy past: a rockstar bassist named Andy Glass. Andy didn't film any scenes for the reality TV show, but he has no problem with Heather using his likeness. Here's everything to know about the bassist and his famous band.

Article continues below advertisement

Andy Glass's band is featured on 'The Circle' thanks to his former fling, Heather.

Heather, a 26-year-old merch and VIP tour manager for rock and metal bands admitted on Season 7, Ep. 1 of The Circle that she felt her competitors would think she was a catfish if she played the game as herself. So, to combat that, she chose Andy, who has been in his rock band, We Came As Romans, since the early aughts. However, Heather didn't randomly select the bassist just because she liked his metalcore band's music.

Heather and Andy had a fling before he eventually "friend-zoned" her. Fortunately, she didn't harbor any ill feelings towards him and knew he would be the perfect person to emulate during the competition.

Article continues below advertisement

On Sept. 11, 2024, the day of The Circle's Season 7 premiere, Heather shared multiple photos of her and Andy and explained that selecting him wasn't a decision she took lightly. "This is a game of first impressions, so I knew my personality and messages would come across more natural if I catfished as a dude," she wrote. "Enter [Andy] @andyglassjaw of @wecameasromans."

Article continues below advertisement

"When choosing the catfish mask i would play as, the most important thing to me was picking someone who would fully invest themselves in this experience with me," she added. "Someone who would do this WITH me, instead of simply just giving me their name and photos. That’s why Andy was the easy choice."

Article continues below advertisement

The We Came As Romans player kept his and Heather's 'The Circle' appearance a secret for a year.

Andy joined his band, We Came As Romans, in 2006, one year after the Troy, Mich.-based group formed. We Came As Romans released its first album, "To Plant A Seed," in 2009 and has gone on to create hits like their eponymous single and other tracks like "Black Hole," "Hope," and "Regenerate."

In 2022, We Came As Romans released its sixth album, "Darkbloom." Since then, fans have been waiting for another album as the band continues to perform worldwide. Andy has also kept busy with his artwork, Andrew Glass Designs, and keeping his time on The Circle a secret from his fans.

Article continues below advertisement

During Heather's Instagram post about her Circle experience, she praised her former hookup for keeping his mouth shut about the show "for the last year" and letting her use his photos and likeness in hopes of securing $100,000. "I could type an essay about what this experience means to me, and i can’t wait for you all to watch my journey on The Circle," Heather said in the post. "But above everything, thank you,@andyglassjaw, for doing this crazy thing with me."

Article continues below advertisement

"Thank you for the trips you made before filming to help me prepare, and keeping the secret with me this last year. thank you for adopting me into the WCAR family," she continued. "Thank you for believing in me and being my partner in this. Thank you for being the most important part of the biggest thing that’s happened in my life. I wouldn’t have wanted to do it with anyone else."