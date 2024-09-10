Home > Television > Reality TV > The Circle Everything You Need To Know About When and Where To Watch Season 7 of 'The Circle' Season 7 of 'The Circle' premieres on Sept. 11. By Chrissy Bobic Published Sept. 10 2024, 12:10 p.m. ET Source: Ben Blackall/Netflix

Incoming alert: The Circle is back for its seventh season and it has a schedule you'll want to take note of immediately to follow the brand new batch of social networking contestants. But what is the episode release schedule for The Circle Season 7? It all starts on Sept. 11, when the first batch of episodes drop on Netflix.

From there, you might have to jot down when to watch new episodes and which episodes drop on which date. It might sound confusing, but it's a pretty straightforward schedule. However, since this is on a streaming platform instead of network television, you get a little more than just one episode per week.

Source: Netflix

What is 'The Circle's episode release schedule for Season 7?

Season 7 of The Circle premieres on Netflix on Sept. 11 with four episodes. After that, four episodes are released weekly until the finale, which drops on its own. You didn't think Netflix would quietly add the final episode of the season with the last big batch did you? But don't worry, because the finale drops a week after Episode 12.

And to better understand the schedule, we have the details below: Sept. 11: Episodes 1-4 Sept. 18: Episodes 5-8 Sept. 25: Episodes 9-12 Oct. 2: Episode 13 (finale)

The Circle is BACK. Season 7 premieres September 11. pic.twitter.com/sIh1ub5Mh7 — Netflix (@netflix) August 14, 2024

When does 'The Circle's Season 7 finale premiere on Netflix?

Season 7 has 12 straight episodes of the show, making Episode 13 technically the finale. It drops on Netflix on Oct. 2 on its own. During The Circle finale, the formerly eliminated players return to reunite with the finalists and it's basically a finale and reunion all wrapped into one last episode.

However, only the final players in the game rate each other one last time. Although the other players return to see the winner crowned, this isn't like Big Brother where the jury members, who are also evicted houseguests, return to vote on the winner. The final five players make their final ratings before they all meet face to face. Then, they join the other players who had been eliminated for the announcement of the season's winner.

Source: Netflix