Madelyn Rusinyak From 'The Circle' Was on a Different Reality Show Before This Madelyn was on a romantic reality show before 'The Circle.' By Chrissy Bobic Published Sept. 11 2024, 3:01 a.m. ET

If you found yourself wondering who Madelyn Rusinyak is on The Circle following the cast announcement for Season 7, you might just be a reality TV expert. Well, sort of. Because before she was cast on the Netflix reality competition show, she appeared on a different reality show where she competed for the affection of a taken man.

The Circle is different in more ways than one. However the competitive edge is still there for Madelyn and she seems eager to make it far to win the $100,000 prize. That doesn't necessarily mean she'll get it, but hey, a little experience in reality TV has to count for something.

Who is Madelyn Rusinyak from'The Circle'?

Madelyn isn't one of the first handful of players introduced in Season 7 of The Circle, but by the end of Episode 4, she has a #CircleHusband and she isn't at the bottom of anyone's lists (or rankings). Outside of The Circle, however, Madelyn is just as active on social media. Though she did take a break from Instagram from December 2023 until March 2024, when she posted to let everyone know she was "back."

In July 2024, she posted about her birthday and even shared a photo of herself in the arms of a mystery guy who was not tagged in the photo. Whether or not that was (or still is) her boyfriend isn't totally clear. But the Atlanta resident is no stranger to sharing bits of her life on social media, so if it's serious, we'll know.

Madelyn also used to go by the nickname Juicyy, by the way, and her mom's Instagram handle is juicyysmom. So yes, they are extremely close, and it's honestly a wonder that Madelyn didn't opt to play The Circle with her mom by her side.

Madelyn was on 'Temptation Island' before 'The Circle.'

Well before Netflix cast Madelyn in The Circle, she was on Temptation Island as one of the sexy singles. At the time of the season, which aired in 2022, Madelyn's nickname was indeed Juicyy, but it doesn't look like she still goes by that, despite her Instagram handle still including the name. She went into The Circle as simply Madelyn, which is probably a good thing, so as not to attract too much unwanted attention.

Speaking of unwanted attention, Madelyn left Temptation Island single. However, she did make a connection with one of the coupled up guys. It just wasn't meant to be for her, but hey, there's always her Circle boo. Or not, considering that he is cat fishing her in a big way. And Netflix does have Perfect Match, hint hint.

