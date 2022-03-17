Madelyn Has Been Going by “Juicy” Since Before She Joined ‘Temptation Island’ (EXCLUSIVE)By Chrissy Bobic
Not all of the couples on Temptation Island go on the show with the intention of straying, but sometimes that's what happens, and the group of singles in Season 4 are here to help in whatever way they can. One of those singles, Madelyn Rusinyak, spoke exclusively with Distractify ahead of the Season 4 premiere. She revealed what motivated her to sign up for the reality show as a potential villain and told us more about her nickname, "Juicy."
According to her Temptation Island bio, Madelyn is a yoga instructor from Georgia who wants to experience life with her true love by her side. Even though she's one of the singles — who are often seen as homewreckers or troublemakers on the show — she didn't go on the series to stir the pot. However, her nickname says otherwise.
Madelyn is one of the singles in 'Temptation Island' Season 4.
Even though Madelyn is one of the cast members not in a relationship on Temptation Island, that doesn't mean she's there to make trouble. In fact, she sees just how problematic some of the men are in the Season 4 premiere. After one of the guys with a girlfriend says to a group of singles that he has "free rein" to cheat if his girlfriend does, Madelyn gets honest in an interview with producers.
"If I were one of the girlfriends, I would definitely be freaking out," Madelyn says in the episode. "All the girls are hot, all the guys are hot. I would definitely not bring my boyfriend here."
We asked Madelyn why she thinks couples sign up for the show, since it seems to come with such a risk.
"This honestly is the ultimate test to see if your significant other will cheat," Madelyn told Distractify. "If they're in the house with 12 hot women, and they don't cheat, then that probably is the one for you."
Why does Madelyn from 'Temptation Island' go by "Juicy"?
Temptation Island is known for its sometimes cringy one-liners, especially from singles introducing themselves to couples. When Madelyn introduces herself in the season premiere, she says that her nickname is "Juicy" and that the men will learn why. We had to ask Madelyn how she got her nickname and whether people really call her that.
"You know what, watch Temptation Island and maybe you'll find out," Madelyn told Distractify. While she didn't go into further detail, she admitted it's a nickname she's had for long before she became a reality TV contestant.
She also revealed that her intro line, in which she says the men will learn why she calls herself Juicy, was one she partly thought up when she watched past seasons. According to Madelyn, she brought the idea to producers and they helped her put it into words for the show.
Whether you end up loving Madelyn, aka Juicy, or find yourself rooting for someone else, it's clear that she went on the show with the intention of finding love rather than wanting to ruin a solid relationship.
