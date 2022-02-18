Iris and Luke are entrepreneurs from Seattle, Wash. Although the pair met when Iris was dating one of Luke's friends, for the past four years, he's the only one she wants to date. However, she wonders if he feels the same about her. She has caught him flirting with other girls. Both partners have jealousy issues, and Luke has already asked for "a break" twice. Both parties are hopeful Temptation Island will help them figure out their path forward — make up or break up.