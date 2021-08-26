Lisa Rinna's Daughter Delilah Is Dating This 'Love Island' Star — Details

Icon and Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Lisa Rinna might be known for her onscreen drama, but her love for aspiring model daughters Delilah Belle Hamlin and Amelia Gray Hamlin is no exaggeration. Lisa's younger daughter Amelia is known for her reality-star relationship , but Delilah has also recently found love.

Who is Delilah Hamlin's boyfriend? Here's everything you need to know about her current relationship with this surprising star.

Delilah Hamlin's boyfriend is this 'Love Island' star.

A relationship between Delilah and Eyal Booker blossomed following his season of the British reality series Love Island in 2018. The Daily Mail reports that the pair began dating in May 2019, after Delilah reached out to Eyal through Instagram DM. The couple was long-distance for the first six months of their relationship before eventually spending quarantine together.

Eyal was first introduced to RHOBH audiences in a July 2021 episode titled "A Pretty Meltdown," where Lisa FaceTimes her daughter, and Eyal is sitting next to her. Lisa explains in the episode that the couple have been dating for over a year, and it was Amelia who noticed Eyal first — and how similar he was to Delilah. Amelia suggested her sister reach out to him, and the rest is history!

Both Delilah and Eyal have reality TV backgrounds. In addition to his tenure on Love Island, Eyal has been on British series Celebs Go Dating, Impossible Celebrities, and The X Factor: Celebrities. Eyal is also as passionate about fitness as Delilah is, and his business, Empower by Eyal, offers trainings and meal plans through an app.

The pair have even pursued modeling together, and in February 2021, they starred in a campaign for Revice Denim. Delilah gushed about the experience to E! News at the time, saying, "I honestly got so excited about the photos of Eyal the most! I just love him so much, and when I saw those photos, my heart melted. I love that we have photos like this together now."

In May 2021, Delilah and Eyal celebrated their second anniversary. "I love you forever. 2 years with you, and I couldn’t have asked for a better person to do it with," Delilah wrote in a post, and Eyal commented a simple, "I love you." In his own post, Eyal got sappy with a few paragraphs about his love.

"I fell in love with you the day we met. I wondered how we would make this work but 2 years on we’ve done a pretty good job so far. Thousands of miles apart at times & a global pandemic to overcome but we’ve always done exactly that... overcome all that life throw at us. It’s not always easy & we’ve definitely had our ups and downs but that’s what it’s all about," he wrote.

He continued, "Thank you for accepting me for me. For showing me that being my authentic self is all I should be and for loving me the way that you do. A couple more grey hairs on my head but as long as you’re plucking them out for me I don’t mind haha I’m excited to keep learning about you, learning with you and navigating this crazy thing we call life with together."