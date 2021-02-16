'Temptation Island' Didn't Let a Little Pandemic Stand in Its Way

The point of Temptation Island is to test the strength of relationships with the "temptation" of single people. Each season, four couples are cast to do just that. Some have been together for years, while others might only have a year or so under their belt. Either way, plenty of drama and heartache ensues throughout any given season.

The couples' time on the show involves spending most of the season apart to sort of explore the idea of getting to know the singles and potentially finding love elsewhere. The couples reunite at the end of the season to decide if they want to stay in their relationships or start something new with one of the singles.

It's like Bachelor in Paradise, but with way more at stake.

