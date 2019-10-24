Ashley G From 'Temptation Island' Is Already Making Waves and Causing Drama

The rebooted USA network reality series Temptation Island is practically designed to cause drama and break couples apart. That's part of what makes it so juicy. And Season 2 has started out with a real bang if you know what I mean.

Ashley G and boyfriend Rick came to Temptation Island to test their relationship. They had been dating on and off for over four years when they decided to come on the show to test their devotion to each other. Almost immediately, things began to unravel.

But first, some background on their relationship. According to Heavy, it was Ashley's idea to go on Temptation Island. She thought it would be "good for their relationship." And Rick and she agreed that while on the island, they could explore other relationships, but Ashley was adamant that nothing should get physical between them and anybody else.

Rick hasn't exactly always been faithful in their past, so this show was really going to be a test for them. Ashley told InStyle, "I’ve seen some things that made it very difficult for me to trust him. I’ve insinuated things from text messages — that’s what broke us up. I became very insecure about our relationship and it went downhill from there. We’ve been back together for a solid eight months now, but I’m asking him where he’s at all the time and not really trusting what he’s doing. I nitpick.”

Ashley's biggest fear was that Rick would fall in love with someone else. So it came as a bit of a shock to everyone watching when Ashley slept with KB on one of the first nights. I know. Ashley told PopCulture.com that she was an absolute wreck after making the decision to sleep with someone else.

"I'm in a very emotional state," she said the next day. "I feel like I've thrown away my entire relationship, and at that point I'm overwhelmed. In that moment, I'm thinking [Rick's] going to hate me and he's not going to forgive me. I f---ed up."

Are Ashley and Rick still together? That is a good question. While Ashley explored her connection to KB, Rick seemed to be getting closer to Medinah, according to Bustle. Ashley and Rick have neglected to confirm whether they are still together or not... and Ashley's gone private on Instagram. Obviously, they still want people to continue to watch the show, so I guess you'll just have to tune in to find out.

But there are some clues that the two of them are at least still in contact with each other. They still follow each other on social media and "like" each other's posts. That being said, she's also been interacting with KB on social, so who knows? The Temptation Island folks really do know how to craft one tempting mystery.