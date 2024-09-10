Home > Television > Reality TV > The Circle Jojo and Nicky Scarlotta Are Ready to Take Netflix's 'The Circle' by Storm Jojo and Nicky Scarlotta, aka the "Scarlotta Twins," are ready to win 'The Circle.' By Allison DeGrushe Published Sept. 10 2024, 3:30 p.m. ET Source: Netflix

Sure, being yourself is great and all, but in The Circle, sometimes a little deception can go a long way! Just ask Deleesa St. Agathe and Brandon Baker, who won their respective seasons by pretending to be someone else!

Now, with Season 7 coming up, could we see a back-to-back catfish victory? Only time will tell! But one thing's for sure: Twin brothers Nicky and Jojo, Scarlotta are going to pull out all the stops to make it happen!

Jojo and Nicky are playing 'The Circle' as Jojo's girlfriend.

With the season premiere just around the corner, Netflix has officially unveiled the cast for Season 7 of The Circle — and joining the fun are Jojo and Nicky Scarlotta, aka the Scarlotta Twins!

Born and raised in Staten Island, these 24-year-old construction workers are teaming up as a catfish duo. So, Jojo and Nicky are going into The Circle as Jojo's girlfriend, Gianna.

Jojo and Gianna have been together since the summer of 2022, recently celebrating their two-year anniversary in August. "Had ourselves a week for our 2 year anniversary," Jojo shared on Instagram alongside a carousel of photos from their celebration. "Got to see Zach Bryan live, and then watch Judge, Soto, and Stanton all go Yard! Super grateful for it all, especially my rock [Gianna Blackwell]."

Back to The Circle — will Jojo and Nicky manage to pull off their catfish scheme? That's still up in the air, but we're betting they've got a shot at making it all the way to the finale.

Jojo and Nicky are also social media content creators.

When they're not shining on reality TV or working hard on construction sites, Jojo and Nicky are busy creating content for social media. At the time of writing, they've amassed millions of followers across several social media channels, all drawn to their iconic Italian-American Staten Island humor and entertaining family chaos.

Their social media journey began during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. Jojo shared with Advance/SILive.com in March 2024 that he "started putting out videos by myself and they started taking off."

Nicky revealed he didn't dive into content creation until he saw his twin brother's success. "Jojo got me and my dad going on his videos a little and then I started my own videos," Nicky explained. "I had one video I did with a baseball team blow up and now we’re both doing this full-time."

Since then, the Scarlotta twins have successfully crafted their distinctive characters based on their upbringing and family experiences. In their skits, they often portray exaggerated versions of their father, their uncle, or just a "Staten Island guy." "We're really just playing versions of our uncle and my father," Jojo told the outlet. "All of these characters are versions of people we grew up with."