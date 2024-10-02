Home > Television > Reality TV > The Circle Season 7 of 'The Circle' Achieves a Historic Moment With Its Winner (SPOILERS) Season 7 of 'The Circle' is officially ready to crown its winner! By Allison DeGrushe Published Oct. 2 2024, 3:01 a.m. ET Source: Netflix

Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers from the Season 7 finale of The Circle. After four weeks, Season 7 of The Circle has come to an end. The finale kicks off with Madelyn, aka the super secret influencer, choosing to block Jadejha from the game. Thus, the cybersecurity engineer falls short of her chance at the cash prize.

Once she departs, the competitors heading into the final ratings are Tierra (aka Antonio), Madelyn, Rachel (aka Deb), Gianna (aka the Scarlotta twins), and Kevin. With the finale finally available to stream on Netflix, one burning question lingers: Who wins Season 7 of The Circle?

Source: Netflix

Who wins Season 7 of 'The Circle'?

For the first time in The Circle history, two catfish players have won back-to-back seasons! But wait, three catfish make it to the Season 7 finale — so who claims victory?

Well, as the players come together for their final Circle chat in person, everyone is stunned to learn that Tierra is actually Antonio Hayes, Rachel is a 54-year-old mother and higher-ed professional named Deborah "Deb" Levy, and Gianna is actually twin brothers Jojo and Nicky Scarlotta.

the way the twins GREWWW on me. gianna NEEDS to win and go to them casinos #thecircle pic.twitter.com/pz49ppdQp7 — montay (@SPIICECADET) September 19, 2024

Once the shock of their identities subsides, longtime host Michelle Buteau reveals the final rankings. The tension gradually builds as Michelle announces that Tierra/Antonio finishes in fifth place, followed closely by Rachel/Deb in fourth. Now, the excitement reaches an all-time high as we move on to the top three: Madelyn secures third place, leaving Kevin and Gianna/Jojo and Nicky to battle it out for the win.

In a thrilling conclusion, Gianna/Jojo and Nicky emerge as the winners of Season 7 of The Circle! The other contestants gather instantly around the twins, celebrating their victory and reflecting on the unforgettable season they’ve shared together.

If you remember from the season premiere, Jojo and Nicky shared their plan to use the $100,000 prize to help pay off their parents' mortgage, a gesture that truly melted our hearts. They humorously added that they also planned to indulge in some fun at the casino slots afterward, dreaming of hitting it big.

Source: Netflix Jojo and Nicky Scarlotta win Season 7 of 'The Circle'