Season 7 of 'The Circle' Introduces the "Disruptor" Power To Shake Up the Game By Chrissy Bobic Published Sept. 11 2024, 3:01 a.m. ET

Season 7 of The Circle doesn't feature the AI player named Max from the sixth season, but it does have another wild twist called the distruptor. But what does the disruptor do on The Circle and how does this power work, exactly? Apparently, it's something that can be used by more than one player at times and its purpose changes each time it is used.

The disruptor power sounds ominous, but for some players, it's the perfect way to get help in the game when they feel at their lowest. Though to be fair, for others, it's about shaking things up and keeping the game interesting. And each time it's used in the first handful of episodes proves how the disruptor power is a total game-changer for the Netflix show.

Source: Ben Blackall/Netflix

What does the disruptor do on 'The Circle'?

The first time the disruptor power is used, Jojo and Nicky claim it. They are playing the game as a woman named Gianna using one of their girlfriend's photos and they are sitting the bottom of the rankings when they use the power. For them, it means safety. It unexpectedly makes them safe from elimination and they remain in the game.

But then, when Rachel and Madelyn claim the disruptor power, it does something else entirely. The two players have to swap profiles and play the game as each other, and without telling their respective allies, until the next blocking happens. Because two people are allowed to be the disruptor this time and the power is different, it's clear that the power behind the disruptor twist changes.

Can anyone be the disruptor?

The trick to being the disruptor and getting the power behind it is being fast enough to say "yes" when prompted on-screen about wanting to be the disruptor. In some instances, more than one person can be the disruptor. Other times, it's a power for just one player to claim.

Anyone can technically be the disruptor. They just have to be fast enough to claim it for themselves when the opportunity presents itself. And sometimes, there is more than one disruptor at play in the game.

ALERT🚨‼️: Your boy Dee Holt has officially entered into The Circle! Catch me on Season 7 of The Circle Netflix next week! #CircleNetflix #Season7 ⭕️ pic.twitter.com/fvj2yFSPmW — Dee Holt 🍎🍟🍎❄️ ➏ (@D_1andOnly_) September 4, 2024

Ahead of each blocking and after rankings, the players will be promoted on their screens to either accept or deny the disruptor power without knowing what the power gives them each time. They have just a few seconds to accept the disruptor power, and whoever accepts it first is awarded the power.