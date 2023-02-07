'Superchef Grudge Match's Darnell Ferguson Is Not on the Market

It appears that Food Network’s next big star will likely be Darnell Ferguson. Darnell, who has a long-standing relationship with the network, competed in three seasons of the Tournament of Champions. Additionally, Darnell occasionally appears on Chopped and Guy’s Grocery Games on the network. Plus, the food aficionado has sprinkled his magic over on some Discovery Plus food programs.

As Darnell’s career continues to blossom, the chef is now adding TV host to his ever-growing résumé with the new show, Superchef Grudge Match. Naturally, the show has been generating tons of buzz with fans looking forward to what’s to come. However, the intrigue has also spread to Darnell’s romantic life. After all, fans make it a point to learn the ins and outs of Food Network talent. So, is Darnell Ferguson married? Here’s what we know.

Darnell Ferguson has been married to Tatahda Ferguson for nearly a decade.

No need to shoot your shot ladies! Darnell is a taken man. The Food Network judge and chef have been married to his wife, Tatahda Ferguson, since 2016.

Interestingly, there is no telling how long Darnell and Tatahda have been together. Judging by Darnell’s Instagram page, the pair have been together for some time since the pair welcomed not one, but eight kids.

Not to mention, the couple’s TikTok family page, Ferguson.Crew, shows photos of Darnell and Tatahda in the earlier days of their relationship.

‘Superchef Grudge Match’ has a cool cash prize up for grabs.

Food Network is king when it comes to delivering some of the best food-centric shows and it appears that Superchef Grudge Match will follow suit. The show, which is hosted by Darnell, will feature two chefs who have a personal or professional feud.

"The food world is filled with rivalries and in the new series Superchef Grudge Match hosted by Darnell Ferguson, some long-standing personal and professional feuds are settled in one-round, one-dish winner-takes-all heavyweight battles," the synopsis reads. "In each episode, Darnell stages two different battles between chefs who have beefs with each other to finally bury the hatchet and win $10,000 cash, a prized knife from the losing chef, and lifelong bragging rights over their food foe."