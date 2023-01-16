Home > Television > Food Network Source: Food Network Where Do the ‘Kids Baking Championship’ Contestants Film the Show During the Summer? By Elizabeth Randolph Jan. 16 2023, Updated 11:29 a.m. ET

Since it first aired on Food Network in February 2015, Kids Baking Championship has been one of the channel’s most successful shows, and it’s not hard to see why. The show involves kid bakers from all over the world who create adult-sized baking masterpieces for a chance at $25,000 and a feature in Food Network Magazine. The competition also includes TV icon Valerie Bertinelli, who has hosted the show alongside Ace of Cakes star Duff Goldman from the beginning.

Article continues below advertisement

In November 2022, Food Network renewed its popular series for an eleventh season. Of course, the landmark season brought back Valerie, Duff, and a new batch of baking prodigies. However, Season 11 made a few changes to its traditional premise, and many might want to know if its filming locations have changed.

Here’s what we know about where Kids Baking Championship was filmed.

Article continues below advertisement

Where is ‘Kids Baking Championship’ filmed? The contestants are treated just like adults.

Kids Baking Championship has had the same filming location since it first aired, and Season 11 is no exception. The contestants gather in Los Angeles in the 14-acre Sunset Gower Studios. They film the show in the same place as Food Network’s adult baking competitions like Spring Baking Championship, Halloween Baking Championship, and Holiday Baking Championship.

Article continues below advertisement

According to Food Network’s website, Kids Baking Championship never holds anything back just because the contestants are younger than their Baking Championship counterparts. The children are required to shoot the show during the Summer, and they have the same equipment as the adults, from the baking stations to the equipment.

Article continues below advertisement

While the location and structure are the same, fans may have noticed some of the shorter kids standing on crates during the competition. The crates support the children who are too small to reach the counter while preparing their masterpieces.

Kids Baking Championship’s LA-based set design is also a kid chef’s paradise. The kitchen is bright, colorful, and spacious enough to fit all of the delectable ingredients they'll need.

Article continues below advertisement

‘Kids Baking Championship’ added a new “twist” to the competition in Season 11.

Season 11 of Kids Baking Championship aired on December 26, 2022. Before its premiere, Variety reported that the long-running competition would be adding a new “twist” to its premise to prepare the children for the business side of baking.

Article continues below advertisement

The switch-up requires the contestants to study topics like making first impressions and learning the ins and outs of certain colors. Then, at the end of the competition, the remaining three opponents must market themselves and their abilities to get hired to make a birthday cake. The winner of the commercial has a better shot at winning the competition, the grand prize, and the Food Network Magazine cover.

Kids Baking Championship’s business-savvy approach is something Food Network’s higher-ups believe the Season 11 competitors are well-prepared to handle. Jane Latman, president of home and food content and streaming at Warner Bros. Discovery, said the kids have “business minds” that surpass their ages, which fans will witness each week of the competition. “Viewers will be amazed at their creativity and aptitude as they tackle each challenge.”

Article continues below advertisement

Jane’s thoughts on the Season 11 cast echo what Duff and Valerie have said about previous Kids Baking Championship contestants. In an interview with Food Network, the mentors shared how impressed they are by how the kids handle their critiques each season. “These kids have such backbone," Duff told the website. "If you were to critique my food the way we do theirs, I'd be like, 'You're wrong!'" Valerie added: "I could never be as poised as they are."