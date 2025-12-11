Daryl McCormack Does Have a Lady in His Life — So Who Is He Dating? "We have to get away from intimacy being something we should hide or be shameful about. Let’s bring it to the surface and talk about it.” By Ivy Griffith Published Dec. 11 2025, 3:50 p.m. ET Source: MEGA

For the Knives Out fandom, it gets better by the year. Every iteration of the series has gotten richer, fuller, and added something to the universe. Knives Out: Wake Up Dead Man is no exception. Released in December 2025, the newest Knives Out movie hit theaters running with a booming cast of stars, including Josh Brolin, Daniel Craig, Mila Kunis, Jeremy Renner, Kerry Washington, and Irish actor Daryl McCormack.

Daryl, also known for Peaky Blinders, was a welcome addition to the cast. But his emergence near the top of such a box office hit has fans sitting up and paying attention. So, who is he dating when he's not stealing hearts on screen? He does have a special lady in his life, but it might not be who you'd expect.



Who is Daryl McCormack dating?

For some celebrities, we know everything about their private life. If they so much as sneeze in the direction of a new partner, the whole world knows within minutes. Then there are celebrities like Daryl, who keep things on the down-low.

Not much is known about Daryl's dating life, and he hasn't been publicly linked to a partner recently as of the publication of this article. In the past, he was linked to Irish actor India Mullin, according to the Irish Independent.

But that was back in 2015, and as far as we know he hasn't publicly announced any relationships since then. Yet don't let that fool you; he does have a special lady in his life. It's just not who you'd expect.



Daryl had an unusual upbringing.

In 2023, the Irish actor sat down with Bustle to talk about his life, including the special people he shares his life with. He talked about starring in Good Luck to You, Leo Grande, a film where he played a sex worker helping a 60-year-old woman, played by the legendary Emma Thompson, get in touch with her sexuality. It was a role that landed a BAFTA nomination for Daryl.

He told the outlet, "We have to get away from intimacy being something we should hide or be shameful about," adding, "Let’s bring it to the surface and talk about it.” This is a little ironic, considering how tight-lipped he is about his own intimate life.

But the Knives Out star has opened up about some relationships in his life: specifically with the women who raised him. Daryl was raised by his mother, a single parent, and his grandmother. He recalls a sweet tradition with his mother that helped spur him to the career he thrives at today, explaining, "I had a tradition with my mum to go to the cinema every weekend. We would watch movies and that was true escapism for the both of us, and it kept my dream alive for a long time" (via The British Blacklist).