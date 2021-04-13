Daunte Wright's Parents Say They "Can't Accept" That Police Call His Death "Accidental"

Continuing the couple's explanation on Good Morning America, Katie said that she actually was on the phone with Daunte when the situation transpired. However, she claims that officers commanded that the call end in the middle of Daunte's altercation with them.

"I tried to call back three, four times, and the girl that was with him answered the phone, and she said that they shot him and he was lying in the driver's seat unresponsive," Katie explained during the interview, adding, "And then I heard an officer ask her to hang up the phone again and then after that, that's the last time I've seen my son. I haven't seen him since."

She went on to maintain that she was unsure why the officers escalated the situation and highlighted her son's fear of police. "I know my son was scared. He's afraid of the police, and I just seen and heard the fear in his voice, but I don't know why and it should have never escalated the way it did."

The Hennepin County Medical Examiner ruled early Daunte's cause of death was a gunshot wound and is considered a homicide.