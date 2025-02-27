'Love Is Blind' Star Dave Bettenburg's Obsession With His Sister Raises Eyebrows Among Fans "I'm fully convinced that if his sister said she didn't like Lauren or didn't approve of the marriage, he wouldn't go through with it." By Allison DeGrushe Published Feb. 27 2025, 4:41 p.m. ET Source: Netflix / Reddit / u/k-michelle43

Season 8 of Love Is Blind has been fairly uneventful, but one couple that continues to capture some attention is Dave Bettenburg and Lauren O'Brien. Their relationship has been filled with drama, mainly revolving around Dave's inability to move past Lauren's friends-with-benefits situation prior to the show.

Despite Lauren's efforts to gain Dave's trust and prove her sincerity, he seems to dismiss his fiancée and prioritize others in his life, particularly his sister. This has led many fans to criticize Dave for what they perceive as a strange dynamic with his sister. Here's what they've been saying!

Source: Netflix

'Love Is Blind' fans think Dave is obsessed with his sister.

Throughout his time in the pods, Dave spends a lot of time talking about his family. While we get that it's important to open up about family dynamics with a potential partner, don't you think it’s a bit much when it's practically the only thing you discuss?

Dave tells Lauren that he has an older sister, with whom he's incredibly close. However, his sister doesn't necessarily approve of him joining the show, even voicing many doubts and concerns about the process.

Source: Netflix

Her reservations only grow when she learns about Lauren's past with a boyfriend before the show (though Lauren clarifies multiple times that she and her FWB never dated). Despite his sister never having met Lauren or discussed the situation with her, Dave starts prioritizing her opinions over his fiancée's, putting Lauren in a tough spot.

As a result, many longtime fans have taken to social media to express their thoughts on Dave's relationship with his sister. While it's great that they're close, some feel it's a little unhealthy that he seemingly lets her dictate his choices, following her wishes instead of making decisions for himself.

"Can we talk about why this 30-something-year-old man is SO concerned with what his sister thinks?" one fan wrote in the Love Is Blind subreddit. "I'm fully convinced that if his sister said she didn't like Lauren or didn't approve of the marriage, he wouldn't go through with it."

A second Reddit user added, "I swear, she comes up in his convos AT LEAST once. I get being close to your sibling, especially after [the] loss of a parent, but come onnnnn. It's just toxic [in my opinion]. ... He's letting his sister have trust issues with Lauren, which is a shame."

"What I have a problem with is he asks 'What would my sister think of this' about literally every aspect of his life," a third Redditor said. "He shouldn't be that insecure about his sister's opinions to the point that he's living his life the way she wants him to."