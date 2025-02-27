Distractify
Home > Television > Stream & Chill > Netflix > Love Is Blind

'Love Is Blind' Star Dave Bettenburg's Obsession With His Sister Raises Eyebrows Among Fans

"I'm fully convinced that if his sister said she didn't like Lauren or didn't approve of the marriage, he wouldn't go through with it."

Allison DeGrushe - Author
By

Published Feb. 27 2025, 4:41 p.m. ET

Dave Bettenburg from Season 8 of 'Love Is Blind.'
Source: Netflix / Reddit / u/k-michelle43

Season 8 of Love Is Blind has been fairly uneventful, but one couple that continues to capture some attention is Dave Bettenburg and Lauren O'Brien. Their relationship has been filled with drama, mainly revolving around Dave's inability to move past Lauren's friends-with-benefits situation prior to the show.

Article continues below advertisement

Despite Lauren's efforts to gain Dave's trust and prove her sincerity, he seems to dismiss his fiancée and prioritize others in his life, particularly his sister.

This has led many fans to criticize Dave for what they perceive as a strange dynamic with his sister. Here's what they've been saying!

Dave Bettenburg proposes to Lauren O'Brien during Season 8 of 'Love Is Blind.'
Source: Netflix
Article continues below advertisement

'Love Is Blind' fans think Dave is obsessed with his sister.

Throughout his time in the pods, Dave spends a lot of time talking about his family. While we get that it's important to open up about family dynamics with a potential partner, don't you think it’s a bit much when it's practically the only thing you discuss?

Dave tells Lauren that he has an older sister, with whom he's incredibly close. However, his sister doesn't necessarily approve of him joining the show, even voicing many doubts and concerns about the process.

Article continues below advertisement
Dave Bettenburg from Season 8 of 'Love Is Blind.'
Source: Netflix

Her reservations only grow when she learns about Lauren's past with a boyfriend before the show (though Lauren clarifies multiple times that she and her FWB never dated).

Despite his sister never having met Lauren or discussed the situation with her, Dave starts prioritizing her opinions over his fiancée's, putting Lauren in a tough spot.

Article continues below advertisement

As a result, many longtime fans have taken to social media to express their thoughts on Dave's relationship with his sister. While it's great that they're close, some feel it's a little unhealthy that he seemingly lets her dictate his choices, following her wishes instead of making decisions for himself.

"Can we talk about why this 30-something-year-old man is SO concerned with what his sister thinks?" one fan wrote in the Love Is Blind subreddit. "I'm fully convinced that if his sister said she didn't like Lauren or didn't approve of the marriage, he wouldn't go through with it."

Article continues below advertisement
"Screams ✨enmeshment✨ like dude it’s like you care more about what your sister thinks than what you think. Every time he says “my sister” it icks me."
Source: Reddit / u/paraselenemoon

A second Reddit user added, "I swear, she comes up in his convos AT LEAST once. I get being close to your sibling, especially after [the] loss of a parent, but come onnnnn. It's just toxic [in my opinion]. ... He's letting his sister have trust issues with Lauren, which is a shame."

Article continues below advertisement

"What I have a problem with is he asks 'What would my sister think of this' about literally every aspect of his life," a third Redditor said. "He shouldn't be that insecure about his sister's opinions to the point that he's living his life the way she wants him to."

Another fan chimed in, "It's fine that he cares what she thinks (obviously), but the way he brought it up during their conversation about how they felt, made it seem like she was his priority and it was f--king weird."

Someone else recalled that at one point, Dave said he "wanted to find someone like his sister." Yeah, OK, that's a bit... concerning.

Love Is Blind is now streaming on Netflix.

Advertisement
More from Distractify

'Love Is Blind' Season 8 Viewers Roast Dave Bettenburg's Nightstand: "Biggest Red Flag"

At Least One Couple Makes It to the Altar in Season 8 of 'Love Is Blind' (SPOILERS)

Did Lauren O'Brien Have a Secret Boyfriend Before Joining 'Love Is Blind'? (SPOILERS)

Latest Love Is Blind News and Updates

    Distractify Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2025 Engrost, Inc. Distractify is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.