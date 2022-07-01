Dave Turin Is From 'Gold Rush' –– What Is His Net Worth?
Since 2019, Gold Rush: Dave Turin’s Lost Mine has been one of the most epic reality TV shows on the Discovery Channel. Currently in its fourth season, the Gold Rush spinoff sees Dave work alongside fellow miner Todd Hoffman as they spend their days dedicated to one major thing: They're on a mission to find gold. Along the way, Dave points out fascinating facts in regard to the history of gold mines and what it was like to be wealthy back in the day.
Speaking of wealth, where does Dave Turin's net worth stand today?
What is Dave Turin‘s net worth?
A career in gold mining and reality TV has led Dave to an estimated $2 million net worth, according to Celebrity Net Worth. Prior to reaching his current level of wealth, he graduated from college with a degree in civil engineering.
But instead of jumping into the field in which he studied, he began working for his family's mining business after graduation. Now, he gets to educate people on the history of gold mines while searching for gold himself.
How much does Dave Turin make per episode of 'Gold Rush'?
Starring in episodes of Gold Rush can be quite lucrative for someone like Dave. According to TV Star Bio, he takes home $50,000 per episode. Dave works hard alongside others who share his same vision for gold exploration in the western United States. And while he doesn’t find loads of gold in every single episode, he’s still taking home a pretty impressive income. Season 3 of the series was comprised of 18 episodes, meaning Dave could have earned nearly $1 million for a single season.
Here’s what else Dave Turin's fans should know about him.
Dave Turin’s Lost Mine may be a hit among fans, but it was a bit of a rocky road leading up to Dave snagging his own spinoff. He reportedly had some major frustrations while working with the original Gold Rush crew. Since he wasn’t easily getting along with the rest of the cast, Discovery gave him chance to work on his own show where he could finally call the shots.
In terms of Dave’s love life, he’s married to his high school sweetheart, Shelly Turin. Together since they were teenager, today, they have three adult children and two grandchildren.
Shelly stays busy working as a nurse and helping Dave with the business side of his gold mining operation. Instagram is a great place to keep up with his personal life as he often posts pictures with his adorable family. During the holiday season of 2020, he shared a sweet snap of himself and Shelly wearing tacky Christmas pajamas.
In another picture from 2019, he can be seen enjoying a fun summer day out on the water with his kids and grandkids.