What Is David A. Siegel's Net Worth? He's Featured in 'Queen of Versailles Reigns Again'

As the president and founder of Westgate Resorts, David has demonstrated exceptional business nous and a strong ability to generate considerable wealth. He also serves as the founder and CEO of Central Florida Investments Inc, a role he has kept since 1971. David is also the brains behind CFI Resorts Management Inc., a firm headquartered in Orlando, Fla. For context, CFI Resorts Management Inc. reportedly has more than 5,000 employees. Put this way: The firm generates a handsome revenue.

Per Celebrity Net Worth, his current estimated net worth is $500 million. Previously, a 2016 estimate by Forbes stated that his estimated net worth was at $900 million.