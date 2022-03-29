If You Got Discovery Plus to Stream ‘The Curse of Oak Island,’ We’ve Got Some Bad News

If you're a big fan of reality television, then there's a good chance you've considered, or have already signed up for a Discovery Plus account. Discovery has been one of the largest media companies in the world for a long time and it'll become even more of a powerhouse now that it's merged with Warner Media, which could mean that we could see package deals that include Discovery Plus and HBO Max subscriptions.

From the onset, the streaming service offered a select library of History Channel content, but does that include The Curse of Oak Island? Is the show available to stream on Discovery Plus?