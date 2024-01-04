Home > Entertainment > Celebrity > Celebrity Relationships David Copperfield Is an Accomplished Illusionist Who Is Engaged to a Magical Woman Magician David Copperfield famously made the Statue of Liberty disappear, but when it comes to his private life, he has a special lady by his side. By Jennifer Tisdale Jan. 4 2024, Published 3:19 p.m. ET Source: Getty Images

When one thinks of illusionist David Copperfield, two things probably come to mind. The first is that he famously made the Statue of Liberty "disappear." The trick was part of a 1983 special called The Magic of David Copperfield, which was televised for all the world to see. It took the illusionist six full months to prepare a trick that at the end of the day involved moving the audience, not the famous landmark. Still, it was one heck of a sight to behold.

Beyond his incredible breadth of work, people also tend to think of David's relationship with supermodel Claudia Schiffer. They were definitely one of the "it couples" of the 1990s, despite rumors that their relationship was a publicity stunt. However after dating for six years, they called it quits in 1999. Their breakup was rocky to say the least. The magician remained sans a partner for the next nine years. Who is David Copperfield with now? Here's what we know.

Does David Copperfield have a wife? He met his now-fiancée in 2008, but it appears they aren't married.

According to a January 2014 profile of David in Hello! magazine, the trickster met his now-fiancée in in 2008. "I'm so lucky to have found David," said French model and designer Chloe Gosselin. "There are very few people in the world like him. He's spent more than 30 years at the top of his profession. He's achieved some extraordinary things." At the time of the interview, she was 28 years old to his 57, which means the couple started dating when she was only 22. The two announced their engagement in 2012.

In the Hello! profile, David was just as complimentary about his fiancée. When Claudia Schiffer was brought up, he quickly sidestepped that relationship. "Oh, that was a long time ago," said David. "Now I'm engaged and in a committed relationship with Chloe in my mind and my heart." In 2018, the couple invited Footwear News into their home for an intimate look at how they live. That may sound like a strange outlet choice but it makes sense for Chloe, who designs shoes.

At the time they were living in Las Vegas where Chloe's home office was filled with new ideas and shoes as far as the feet can wear. She launched her brand in 2014 and since then, was a 2016 finalist for the CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund prize and has been a member of the Council of Fashion Designers of America since 2017. Celebrities like Nicole Kidman, Sarah Paulson, and Olivia Munn have donned Chloe's shoes.

David Copperfield has three kids.

David and Chloe share one daughter, Sky Copperfield, born Feb. 11, 2010. The couple chose to keep their daughter's birth a secret, revealing she existed a full 16 months after she was born. In keeping with that decision, Sky rarely appears on their social media accounts and is largely hidden. For example, in August 2022 Chloe shared a throwback photo of Sky as Dorothy from the Wizard of Oz for Halloween, but the picture was from behind.