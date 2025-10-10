'Matlock' Star David Del Rio’s Wife Breaks Silence on Sexual Assault Allegations "This is the most disturbing human being I have ever met.” By Joseph Allen Published Oct. 10 2025, 10:48 a.m. ET Source: Instagram

Matlock actor David Del Rio was fired from the show after facing allegations of sexual assault from actress Leah Lewis, one of his co-stars on the show. The news was first reported by Deadline, which cited a source that said that Del Rio was escorted off the set of the show after an internal investigation into the incident.

Article continues below advertisement

Now, Del Rio's wife, Katherine, is defending her husband and coming after Leah. Here's what we know about what Del Rio's wife has said.

Source: Mega

Article continues below advertisement

What did David Del Rio's wife say about the allegations against her husband?

According to Us Weekly, Katherine shared a photo of Leah along with the caption, “This is the most disturbing human being I have ever met.” Leah appeared to be following Katherine earlier in the day, but has now unfollowed her. Although Katherine has not said anything else about her husband's firing, it seems like she believes Leah is lying or distorting reality to go after her husband.

According to Deadline, Del Rio was fired and escorted off the set of Matlock the same day, and his character, a first-year associate lawyer named Billy Martinez, is set to be written off the show. It's unclear whether criminal charges or any other consequences might follow this firing, but Matlock is reportedly planning to continue filming and will take a hiatus in mid-October after finishing the first half of filming on the second season.

Article continues below advertisement

Katherine is an actress in her own right, although she has not appeared on screen since 2019. Her credits include appearances in Awkward. and Cooper Barrett's Guide to Surviving Life. Although her Instagram bio still suggests that she's an actress and producer, it also suggests that she's a "chef" and "globetrotter," and it seems like her primary responsibility at the moment is raising her children.

Article continues below advertisement

David and Katherine Del Rio share two kids.

David and Katherine have two daughters, Lily and Coco. Coco was born earlier in 2025, and Lily was born in 2023. Most of Katherine's posts are about motherhood, and about what it's like to raise children while her husband is busy working long days (presumably on Matlock). "Coco Del Rio arrived with a smile on January 20, right in the heart of a winter storm. Her big sister is completely obsessed with her, and we are indescribably elated and exhausted," Katherine wrote at the time.

Source: Instagram

Article continues below advertisement

Leah, meanwhile, is also relying on family support in the wake of the reporting about her assault allegations. “Mom is here, we’re moving forward in love and strength. I’m in good hands. Thank you to everybody for any kind of support and care. Truly, we’re moving forward in strength. Key word, strength. Please, let that be the takeaway," she wrote next to a picture of her hugging her mother, per Variety.