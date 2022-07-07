David Del Rio Breaks Down the Season 1 Ending of 'Maggie' — Who Does Ben End up With? (EXCLUSIVE)

As David explained, the coin illustrates the predicament Ben finds himself in in Season 1 of Maggie. He and his girlfriend, Jessie, move into the duplex Maggie's parents own. He and Maggie become friends, but the spark between them never quite fades.

Ben remains loyal to Jessie — barring a spontaneous hookup he had with Maggie when he and Jessie were taking a break — but he thinks highly of Maggie just the same.