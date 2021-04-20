David Holthouse's Career in Journalism Began Long Before Hulu's 'Sasquatch'

David spent a portion of his childhood in Alaska but traveled all over the United States thanks to his career in journalism. And when he wrote a story for the Denver weekly magazine Westword about being sexually assaulted as a child, it became an NPR story and later a play called Stalking the Bogeyman .

But besides sharing the hardest parts of his life with the world as he worked through the pain, David has written other memorable pieces that involved him digging deep into a case, a story, or a culture unknown to him.

For one story, he went undercover as a skinhead to write about a group of Denver neo-Nazis. He also wrote about a three-day bender with meth addicts. He's not afraid to dive into his work in a very raw way.