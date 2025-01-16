David Lynch Welcomed Four Kids From Four Marriages: Everything to Know About Them David's family announced his passing in a heartfelt Facebook post on Jan. 16, 2025. By Jennifer Farrington Published Jan. 16 2025, 4:40 p.m. ET Source: Mega

Visionary filmmaker David Lynch, the name behind Mulholland Drive and Blue Velvet, passed away at 78 from emphysema. In 2024, Lynch revealed his diagnosis, attributing it to a lifelong smoking habit, and shared with Sight and Sound magazine, via The Independent, that he could "only walk a short distance" before experiencing shortness of breath.

Lynch's family announced his passing on Jan. 16, 2025, in a Facebook post. "It is with deep regret that we, his family, announce the passing of the man and the artist, David Lynch," they wrote, adding, "There’s a big hole in the world now that he’s no longer with us. But, as he would say, 'Keep your eye on the donut and not on the hole.'" The Twin Peaks director is survived by his fourth wife, Emily Stofle, and four children. Here’s a look at the family he leaves behind.

David Lynch is survived by four kids from four marriages.

Peggy Reavey and a childhood photo of Jennifer Lynch.

David Lynch was married four times, welcoming one child from each marriage. His first marriage, to Peggy Reavey, lasted from 1967 to 1974, and together, they welcomed daughter Jennifer Lynch in 1968.

Jennifer followed in her father’s footsteps, carving out an impressive career as a director. She made her directorial debut with Boxing Helena in 1993 and has since led several standout projects. According to her IMDb bio, Jennifer directed Surveillance (2008), three episodes of Psych, and two episodes of The Walking Dead. Some of her other work includes 12 episodes of American Horror Story and four episodes of Gossip Girl.

David Lynch's first child, Jennifer, in January 2024.

David Lynch welcomed his second child during his second marriage to Mary Fisk.

During his marriage to Mary Fisk, which lasted from 1977 to 1987, David Lynch welcomed a son, Austin Jack Lynch, in 1982. Like his half-sister Jennifer, Austin has pursued a career in the entertainment industry as both an actor and director. He is widely known for his work on Gray House (2017) and Inland Empire (2006). Austin also collaborated with his father on the iconic series Twin Peaks (1990).

David Lynch and Mary Sweeney in 2002.

David Lynch welcomed his third child, Riley Lynch, with Mary Sweeney.

Although David’s marriages to Peggy and Mary didn’t work out, he gave love another shot with Mary Sweeney. The pair tied the knot in 2006, but their marriage ended a year later. However, their relationship lasted much longer, as they welcomed their son, Riley Lynch, in 1999.

Mary often collaborated with David as a writer and producer, so their personal and professional lives meshed well for a long time. Riley, like his father and siblings, also pursued an entertainment career. He collaborated with David on Twin Peaks as a production assistant and took on the same role for Play Hard, which was released in 2024, per his IMDb bio.

A fourth child was born to David Lynch and his fourth wife, Emily Stofle, during their marriage.

David Lynch and Emily Stofle in 2017.