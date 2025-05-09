Retired Supreme Court Justice David Souter Dead at 85 — What Was His Cause of Death? David Souter "died peacefully" at his home in New Hampshire on May 8, 2025. By Allison DeGrushe Published May 9 2025, 12:44 p.m. ET Source: Mega

A retired associate justice of the United States Supreme Court has died. On Friday, May 9, 2025, the Court confirmed the death of David Souter in a statement. He was 85 years old.

"Justice David Souter served our court with great distinction for nearly 20 years. He brought uncommon wisdom and kindness to a lifetime of public service," Chief Justice John Roberts said. "He will be greatly missed." So, what happened? Here's everything you need to know, including the cause of David Souter's death.

Source: Mega (L-R) J. Strom Thurmond, David Souter, Joe Biden, and Warren Rudman on July 26, 1990.

What was David Souter's cause of death?

According to a statement from the U.S. Supreme Court, David Souter "died peacefully" at his home in New Hampshire on Thursday, May 8. He had lived there since retiring in 2009. The Court did not disclose David's cause of death, but we will provide updates if and when further details are released.

Born on Sept. 17, 1939, David Souter was the only child of Joseph Alexander Souter and Helen Adams (Hackett) Souter. Raised in New England, he pursued an elite academic path, attending Harvard College, Magdalen College at Oxford, and Harvard Law School.

After a brief stint in private practice, he dedicated the rest of his career to public service. His legal journey included roles as a prosecutor in the New Hampshire Attorney General's office, then as the state's attorney general, as well as a Superior Court judge, and a justice on the New Hampshire Supreme Court. He also served briefly on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the First Circuit before being nominated to the Supreme Court by President George H.W. Bush in 1990.

Though initially expected to align with conservative ideals, especially after then-White House Chief of Staff John Sununu described his nomination as a "home run" for conservatives, David quickly defied those expectations. Over time, he became a reliably moderate-to-liberal voice on the Court, particularly in decisions related to abortion rights, capital punishment, and LGBTQ+ rights.