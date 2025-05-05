Congressman Mike Lawler Has a Busy Personal Life Outside of Politics Mike Lawler married his wife in 2015. By Chrissy Bobic Published May 5 2025, 12:06 p.m. ET Source: Mega

As one of the Republican members of the U.S. House of Representatives, Mike Lawler has faced his share of criticism from the public. But when it comes to his life outside of work, many are curious about who Mike Lawler is married to and if he has any kids. While his family life is arguably less important than the decisions he makes with the American people in mind, it's still something that even his harshest critics are curious about.

Article continues below advertisement

Lawler was voted as the fourth most bipartisan member of the House of Representatives, per an official government press release. Many of his bipartisan bills were passed by Congress, but because of his views that are on both Democratic and Republican sides, there is a push and pull from constituents and, it seems, more is expected of him. Still, somewhere along the way, he has managed to have a family life that's totally separate from his political one.

Source: Facebook/Mike Lawler Mike Lawler's wife, Doina Lawler, at the White House

Article continues below advertisement

Who is Mike Lawler married to?

Although Lawler's wife, Doina Lawler, does not appear to have a public social media account, she has been featured heavily across Mike's profile throughout the years. The couple got married in 2015, and in April 2025, Mike shared a heartfelt Facebook post about his wife. At the time, he wrote, "I'm grateful for the wonderful life we've built together and most importantly for the two beautiful daughters we are raising."

In a 2024 Mother's Day post on Instagram, Mike called Doina the "love of [his] life." According to LinkedIn, Doina isn't a politician like her husband, though she does often appear at his side at various events. Instead, she spent several years at Manhattan University in the admissions department. She was the assistant director of graduate admissions from 2019 until 2022. Since then, however, it looks like she has stepped back from her work.

Article continues below advertisement

Mike Lawler has two kids.

Mike and Doina have two kids together, the first of which, Julianna, they welcomed in 2022. They had another daughter, Elizabeth, in 2024. He shared the first photo of her shortly after his wife gave birth and added the hashtag #GirlDad to a caption about his second daughter's birth.

Article continues below advertisement

"Doina and I are excited to announce the birth of our second daughter, our beautiful sweetheart Elizabeth Rose," he wrote on Instagram at the time. "Doina and Elizabeth are doing well and we look forward to Julianna meeting her little sister."