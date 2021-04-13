David Turner's Involvement in the Gardner Heist Remains the Subject of Heated Debate

"Gentlemen, this is a robbery," two men dressed up as police officers warned the hapless staff working at Boston's Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum on March 18, 1990, before proceeding to swipe some 13 artworks valued at around $500 million.

The four-episode Netflix series, This Is a Robbery: The World's Biggest Art Heist, casts new light on the case that continues to daunt collectors, art lovers, and members of the public. So, what was David Allen Turner's role in the Gardner heist?