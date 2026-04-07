Dax Shepard Breaks Silence on Anniversary Post: "I Actually Didn't Know" "I actually didn’t know, and this was brought to my attention [after] a week and a half… I had no clue.” By Tatayana Yomary Published April 7 2026, 3:57 p.m. ET Source: MEGA

As a celebrity, it’s understood that every move you make comes with its share of criticism. That means, whether you’re doing something wrong or right, someone will always have something to say. So, it’s always best to move with intention and make smart decisions to keep chatter at a minimum. Unfortunately, actor Kristen Bell decided to act without fully considering the consequences.

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In case you’ve been MIA, the Nobody Wants This actor made a rather suggestive post about her marriage to commemorate her 12th anniversary. And while many folks thought that the post was entirely disrespectful, many wondered just how Kristen’s husband, fellow actor Dax Shepard, would take it. Now, Dax Shepard has chosen to break his silence about the anniversary post, and it’s not what most folks would expect. Here’s the 4-1-1.

Source: MEGA

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What did Dax Shepard say when he broke his silence about the anniversary post?

On Monday, April 6, 2026, Dax released an episode of his podcast, Armchair Expert with Dax Shepard, which featured Nikki Glaser as a guest. During the interview, Dax decided to share his side of the situation, and it appears that he was out of the loop.

“Well, I was alerted by someone that this whole thing was happening,” he revealed. “Kristen knew through her publicist, but didn’t tell me. So, I actually didn’t know, and this was brought to my attention [after] a week and a half … I had no clue.”

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Source: MEGA

He shared that he was confronted about the post, which prompted him to inquire about it. “I had to go to Kristen, like, ‘What are they talking about?’ She’s like, ‘Oh, that post I had,” he said.

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Interestingly, Nikki, a friend of Dax's, said she originally planned to roast him about it at the 2026 Golden Globes but decided against it. “I was like, ‘I don’t want to make his life harder,'” Nikki said.

Source: MEGA

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What exactly did Kristen Bell say?

In October 2025, Kristen seemingly joked about domestic violence during Domestic Violence Awareness Month, which rubbed people the wrong way. "Happy 12th wedding anniversary to the man who once said to me: 'I would never kill you. A lot of men have killed their wives at a certain point. Even though I’m heavily incentivized to kill you, I never would,'” the caption reads.

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Despite the backlash, the post remains up as of today. “Domestic violence isn’t a joke,” one person commented. “What a wild thing to post during Domestic Violence Awareness month,” another person posted.