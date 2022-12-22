How Much Does Kristen Bell Get Paid to Narrate 'Gossip Girl'?

Back in the early-2000s, The CW's beloved drama series Gossip Girl featured sassy narrations uttered by a familiar voice. As for her identity, well, that's a secret she'll never tell. Us, however, we'll happily tell you that the smooth, almost seductive voice belongs to Kristen Bell (The Good Place).

The actress is the voice behind the mysterious Gossip Girl: An anonymous blogger who makes the lives of Upper East Side spoiled brats — aka the show's protagonists — a living hell, exploiting their dirty secrets online.