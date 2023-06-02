Home > Television > Reality TV > Wild 'N Out DC Young Fly Has a Small Brood of Kids With His Late Partner, Jacky Oh How many kids does DC Young Fly have? As social media continus to mourn the lost of his partner, Jacky Oh, fans are worried about their kids. By Tatayana Yomary Jun. 2 2023, Published 11:14 a.m. ET Source: Getty Images

In the world of Wild N’ Out, actor and comedian DC Young Fly (real name: John Whitfield) stands as a fan favorite. Viewers appreciate his vivacious personality, his uncanny comedic timing on the hit show, and his ability to reflect on his real life with his jokes. Aside from DC’s success on-screen, his personal life follows suit. DC is a doting father who frequently shares adorable photos and videos of his small brood on social media.

Article continues below advertisement

In light of the sudden May 2023 passing of his longtime partner, Wild N’ Out alum Jacky Oh, fans are worried about DC and their children. So, how many kids does DC Young Fly have? Here’s the full scoop.

Source: Getty Images

Article continues below advertisement

DC Young Fly is the proud father of three kids.

One thing is for certain and two things are for sure: We can always count on DC to be a hilarious entertainer and a proud father. In case you’ve been out of the loop, DC and Jacky welcomed three children together: two girls and one boy.

Article continues below advertisement

The oldest of the small bunch is Nova. Jacky gave birth to their beautiful daughter in October 2016, just one year after she and DC started dating. Fans may recall DC frequently joking about Nova in his comedy sets on Wild N’ Out and beyond. Nova has her own Instagram page — which has been controlled by her parents — that consists of cute photos and videos of her with friends, family, and siblings.

Article continues below advertisement

The middle child, Nala, was born in October 2020. Like her older sister, Nala also has an Instagram page where she shows off her bubbly personality. Last but certainly not least, we have the baby of the Whitfield household, Prince, who was born in July 2022.

Although their son doesn’t have an Instagram page yet, Jacky took to YouTube to show Prince off to the world. Jacky also shared a video of Prince on her respective Instagram page after he was born.

Article continues below advertisement

Jacky Oh tragically passed away on May 31, 2023.

Let’s keep DC and his family and loved ones lifted in prayer! Sources told TMZ that Jacky passed away in Miami on May 31, 2023, at the age of 32. (This was later confirmed by her family.) Making matters worse, DC got the tragic news while he was filming new episodes of Wild N’ Out in Atlanta. Jacky's cause of death hasn't been disclosed, but she was reportedly in Miami for a "mommy makeover." It's unclear whether this was related to her passing.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Getty Images

According to Mount Sinai, a mommy makeover surgery “is a customized combination of procedures that typically include a breast lift or augmentation, eyelid and facelifts, liposuction, and a tummy tuck.”

Article continues below advertisement

A BET spokesperson also confirmed Jacky's death to People: "We are deeply saddened by the passing of Jacklyn Smith, known to the world as Jacky Oh, a talented Wild 'N Out family member whose impact will be forever treasured and missed. Jacky Oh was a loving friend and beloved colleague of the Wild 'N Out cast throughout five seasons. More importantly, she was a tremendous mother to three beautiful children."

The spokesperson concluded the message by sharing their condolences to DC, Nick Cannon, and the Wild N’ Out family.

Article continues below advertisement