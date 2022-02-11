Does 'Death on the Nile' Have a Post-Credit Scene? We Investigate (SPOILERS)By Leila Kozma
Feb. 11 2022, Published 9:14 a.m. ET
Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for Death on the Nile.
The latest film adaptation of Agatha Christie's best-selling crime fiction novel Death on the Nile tells the tragic tale of Linnet (Gal Gadot) and Simon Doyle (Armie Hammer), a newly-married couple who set out on an extravagant cruise aboard the S.S. Karnak.
But the honeymoon period is quickly upended by an unfathomable atrocity. Who kills who? What's the story behind Hercule Poirot's mustache? Does Death on the Nile have a post-credit scene? Let's find out.
Does 'Death on the Nile' have a post-credit scene? Who kills Linnet in the movie?
Kenneth Branagh's latest directorial undertaking revisits the ghastly murder detailed in one of Agatha Christie's best-known books, Death on the Nile. Death on the Nile captures Hercule Poirot's (Kenneth Branagh) attempts to get to the bottom of the murder mystery.
By the end of the movie, the World War I vet — whose mustache alone has already garnered considerable media frenzy — discovers that Linnet's husband, Simon, is Linnet's killer.
Simon's ex-fiancé, Jacqueline de Bellefort (Emma Mackey), racks up a considerable body count as well. On the night of the murder, Simon incapacitates the otherwise all-seeing Poirot with a glass of champagne. As a cover-up, he gets Jacqueline to pretend-shoot him in the leg before murdering Linnet.
The mystery is solved by the last frames of the movie, so there's no Death on the Nile post-credit scene.
Simon is one of the killers in 'Death on the Nile' — but Jacqueline inflicts even more damage.
Simon and Jacqueline concoct a plan — complete with some shameless seduction, a wedding party attended by Linnet's distant acquaintances and adversaries, and a lot of red paint — to get their hands on Linnet's inheritance.
Louise Bourget (Rose Leslie) accidentally witnesses what they have done. To cover up the major faux-pas, Jacqueline kills her.
Another mystery pertains to Linnet's necklace. As Poirot learns, Bouc (Tom Bateman) nicked the piece of jewelry so that he can start a new life with his girlfriend, Rosalie Otterbourne (Letitia Wright). He accidentally spotted the killer when he tried to return the necklace — which is why he too is murdered.
The body count is high, as is the drama. Death on the Nile arrives in theaters on Friday, Feb. 11, 2022.