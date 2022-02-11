Does 'Death on the Nile' Have a Post-Credit Scene? We Investigate (SPOILERS)

Simon's ex-fiancé, Jacqueline de Bellefort (Emma Mackey), racks up a considerable body count as well. On the night of the murder, Simon incapacitates the otherwise all-seeing Poirot with a glass of champagne. As a cover-up, he gets Jacqueline to pretend-shoot him in the leg before murdering Linnet.

The mystery is solved by the last frames of the movie, so there's no Death on the Nile post-credit scene.