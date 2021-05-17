Debbie From 'Hoarders' Season 12 Was Ready for Change

Unfortunately, because Debbie's episode of Hoarders aired in May 2021, there haven't yet been any updates about where she is or how she's doing after appearing on the show. But sometimes, no news is good news. The most important thing on a show like Hoarders is coming in with the desire to change and receive help. Throughout Debbie's episode, she seemed genuinely ready to make a big change.

Debbie explained on the show that she was a single mom whose only child had grown up and moved out. After taking care of her own father, Debbie was ready to move in with her boyfriend and start a new chapter in her life. Cleaning out her home, which had become a haven for thrift store purchases and general trash, was the first step for her.

Despite the willingness to work through her home, Debbie did go through the resistance typical of most Hoarders subjects at one point in her episode, when she said she'd hit her limit on what could be cleaned out of her home. Thankfully, her family helped her work through that moment and put Debbie back on track.

Although there haven't been any updates about where Debbie is now, there definitely seems to be hope for her.