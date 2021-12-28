Inside Debra Messing's Unique Bond With Lori Davis, the Ex-Wife of Her Ex-Partner

The star of Will & Grace and Smash took to Instagram on Monday, Dec. 27, 2021, to mourn the death of Lori Davis, the ex-wife of her ex-partner, Will Chase.

Debra Messing and Lori became friends partly because of their shared experiences with motherhood. Lori and Will welcomed two kids, Daisy and Gracie, during their 10-year marriage between 1998 and 2008. Debra is the proud mom of Roman Walker, her son with Daniel Zelman. She and Will started dating in 2011.