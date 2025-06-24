Where Is the Host of HGTV’s ‘Decorating Cents’ Now? Find out the Details Premiering in 1997, ‘Decorating Cents’ aired for a staggering 32 seasons and ended its impressive run in 2009. By Danielle Jennings Published June 24 2025, 10:01 a.m. ET Source: HGTV

Throughout the years, HGTV has been the home for some of the most popular and memorable design shows in all of television, and the channel continues to be the go-to source for home renovation ideas. However, with so many beloved shows, fans often wonder what happened to those that are no longer on the air, such as the late '90s classic Decorating Cents.

Premiering in 1997, Decorating Cents aired for a staggering 32 seasons and ended its impressive run in 2009. Originally hosted by Joan Steffend, the show was beloved by fans looking to inject some freshness into their homes for under $500.

Source: HGTV

Where is ‘Decorating Cents’ host Joan Steffend now?

After hosting the show for 10 years, Joan left the world of television and shifted her career focus. According to Country Living, these days the former Decorating Cents host wrote two books, started a non-profit organization, and is a regular on the public speaking circuit. Fun fact: Before she showed viewers how to transform their spaces for less, Joan was an Emmy-winning news reporter in Minneapolis before making her way to HGTV, per the outlet.

In a 2017 interview with the Faribault Daily News, Joan shared what her life was like post-HGTV. “This is where it all comes together, right? I am in the middle of an optimistic, spiritually centered Stage Four, encouraging myself and all of us to recognize that we are magnificent just as we are, and that there is magic all around us, just waiting for us to find it,” she said at the time.

Source: HGTV

“I went out and spoke to group after group about them and found that, after years of avoiding public speaking, I actually loved it when I could speak from my heart and about the heart,” Joan said of her transition to public speaking.

“So, that’s what I do now. I speak to groups of all sizes about how much we all matter in the world, how kindness to yourself and others is the path to world peace,” she continued. “I love to encourage people and to think intuitively about them. I’ve interviewed thousands of people over the years, that gives you a chance to read people. I try to help them figure out where they are and where they want to go.”

What has happened with the show recently?

As is the case with many things within the nostalgia space, Decorating Cents found a second life courtesy of a new generation discovering the show for the first time. Multiple TikTok users have expressed that the late '90s hit show is now their new obsession, as they marvel at the throwback decor, reactions of the participants, and the surprise at what can be done to your home for under $500.

Source: HGTV